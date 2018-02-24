Oregon Becomes First State To Pass New Gun Control Law After Parkland Shooting

The Oregon legislature approved further limits to residents’ ability to purchase firearms Thursday, becoming the only state to pass gun control legislation in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 14.

The bill, introduced before the murders of 17 Florida high schoolers, will prohibit anyone convicted of stalking or domestic abuse or anyone with a restraining order from purchasing a firearm or ammunition, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, lobbied heavily for the bill and intends to sign the measure into law.

No other state has taken action to increase gun controls since the shooting.

The Florida legislature had a pending bill to ban “assault weapons” and large-capacity magazines, but the Republican-lead body voted it down. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *