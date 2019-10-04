Oprah Winfrey Wants Disney CEO Bob Iger to Run for President

Talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey said she wishes Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger would run for president, even though Iger has previously said he won’t run for office.

Winfrey took to Twitter Saturday to tease a clip of an upcoming interview with Iger that is set to air Sunday evening on her cable network, OWN. Iger has been making the media rounds to promote his new memoirs, The Ride of a Lifetime.

“This is the man I wish was running for President of the USA,” Winfrey said, referring to Iger. “His decency prevails in all decision making. His 10 steps for leadership revealed in his new book #RideOfALifetime apply to every business and every life.”

This is the man I wish was running for President of the USA. His decency prevails in all decision making. His 10 steps for leadership revealed in his new book #RideOfALifetime apply to every business and every life. pic.twitter.com/yOzOy8kQxi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2019

In the clip, Winfrey gushes over Iger, telling him that she would be campaigning for him if he had decided to run.

“If Bob Iger had decided to run for president, I would be canvasing in Iowa right now. I would be going door to door,” Winfrey said. – READ MORE