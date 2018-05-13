Oprah tells USC grads to fight ‘hysteria’ that has gripped politics (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey told a class of graduating seniors at the University of Southern California (USC) on Friday that they need to wake up and fight the “hysteria” gripping politics across the U.S. today.

In her roughly 20-minute address to Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism students, Winfrey warned of the dangers of fighting “hysteria with more hysteria” in the face of tough national issues such as gun violence and racism.

“This moment in time, this is your time to rise,” Winfrey said. “Even though you can’t go anywhere — you can’t stand in line at Starbucks, you can’t go to a party, you can’t go anywhere without everyone talking about how bad things are, how terrible it is.”

“And this is what I know: The problem is everybody is meeting hysteria with more hysteria, and then we just are all becoming hysterical, and it’s getting worse,” she said. – READ MORE

