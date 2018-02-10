Oprah Shoots Down Rumors Of A 2020 Presidential Run AGAIN

Hollywood seems pretty persistent in getting Oprah Winfrey to consider running for president, but the longtime talk show host isn’t quite going for it. At least, not yet.

Winfrey recently shot down the rumors in an interview with InStyle magazine. However, those comments were made before her rousing speech at the Golden Globes that got all of Hollywood looking forward to 2020. Now, about one month after that speech, Oprah definitively shot down the idea again, Peoplereports.

Winfrey was speaking with “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda on her podcast this week when Miranda stated that he is not going into politics.

“I’m not either,” Oprah promptly responded. – READ MORE

Only 24 percent of American voters want Oprah Winfrey to run for president, according to a Morning Consult poll of some 2,000 registered voters. When broken down by party affiliation, only 38 percent of Democrats want her to run.

In the wake of her speech at the Golden Globes last Sunday, Hollywood and the elitist media — two left-wing institutions currently facing mushrooming sexual misconduct scandals — spent a full week attempting to convince the public that Winfrey would be a perfect choice to challenge Trump for re-election in 2020.

Naturally, the far-left CNN was the most exuberant. But it was all fake news, all propaganda spewed from the provincial bubble of Hollywood and media…

On top of not even garnering the support of a quarter of American voters, in worse news for an elitist media rapidly losing its moral authority and ability to move public opinion, a solid majority of 59 percent do not want Winfrey to run. – READ MORE

Internationally renowned musician Seal trashed Oprah Winfrey on social media just days after her widely praised speech at the Golden Globe Awards on sexual misconduct in Hollywood, calling her a “part of the problem for decades.”

In a fiery Instagram post Wednesday, Seal republished a pair of photos of Winfrey with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, including one in which she appears to be kissing the producer’s cheek. Overlayed on the photos, in all-caps, is the text: “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Seal added a sarcastic comment to the right of the photographs that suggested Winfrey knew Weinstein was mistreating women.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote.

He added the hashtag “#SanctimoniousHollywood” to the post. – READ MORE