Oprah Now Has Favorable Odds To Win 2020 Democratic Nomination, According To The Odds-Makers

Monday was filled with speculation over Oprah potentially running for president in 2020.

The iconic talk show host is having her name put into the ring by pundits and sources close to her after delivering a spirited speech at the politically charged Golden Globes. While many have written off the speculation as pure unsubstantiated bluster, there are some who are definitely taking it seriously.

The site electionbettingodds.com, which aggregates the chances of someone winning the presidential election and is cited by political pollsters, states that Oprah now has the best chance of the entire Democratic field of taking on Trump and winning. Oprah beats out Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren at the top of the Democratic field with a 6.9% odds-on chance of becoming president as of 5 PM on Monday afternoon. – READ MORE

RELATED: Famed daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey has recently been thrust into the middle of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal that has surfaced over the past month.

As reported by Page Six, British actress Kadian Noble said Tuesday that Weinstein used Naomi Campbell and Oprah Winfrey to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

However, Noble claimed that instead of helping her career, Weinstein used her for sex.

The Chicago Tribune detailed that Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein reportedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Oprah “swinging off his arm.”