Oprah, George Clooney rush to exploit Florida anti-gun exploiters

Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney each coughed up half a million dollars to donate to the “March for Our Lives” anti-gun rally that’s set for Washington, D.C., on March 24, organized in part by teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

No word yet on whether Oprah and Clooney, both of whom plan to attend the event, will leave at home their armed security guards.

Probably not, given they’ll be leaving the armed security bubble they call home. They’ll need the traveling guns.

This whole post-Florida shooting is a big exploitation party, pure and simple. The teens taking to the streets to demand an end to guns are exploiting this tragedy, the always-gun-hating media are exploiting the teens, the leftist gun control zealots are exploiting both — and now come the Hollywood pinheads, to pretend adoration for all the exploiters and altruism for the cause by dropping a few bucks and charting a path toward the D.C. cameras. – READ MORE

