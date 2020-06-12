Oprah Compares George Floyd Death to ‘The Days of Jim Crow When Black Men Would Be Lynched’

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey weighed in on the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, comparing his death to the days of Jim Crow and racial segregation where African-Americans would often be lynched.

Hosting a virtual town hall with black activists and Hollywood figures, the billionaire talk show host argued this could be a “tipping point” for race relations in America as violent protests, largely associated with the Black Lives Matter, continue to rock the country.

“Over the years of the Oprah show, I did over 100 shows about racism. In all of those experiences, though, I don’t recall a moment quite like this one. Because we find our nation on a precipice, a true tipping point, I believe,” Oprah said. “And just like all of you for the past few weeks, I’ve been talking and Zooming with friends, and the same question keeps popping up over and over. Is this the moment that will finally change our country, where people will recognize systemic racism for the problem and the evil that it is?”

(…)

"Isn't it very much like in the days of Jim Crow when black men would be lynched and dragged through the town as an example for other people to see, watching black men be shot on camera and nothing happens is a triggering thing?" the OWN boss continued. "There's this memory that we have of everything that's gone in the past, so when this keeps occurring, it is re-traumatizing."