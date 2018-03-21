True Pundit

Operator of self-driving Uber vehicle that killed Arizona pedestrian was felon, report says

The operator of a self-driving Uber vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix Monday was a convicted felon who served almost four years in prison on an attempted armed robbery charge, according to court records.

The Volvo was in self-driving mode with Rafaela Vasquez, 44, at the wheel when the car hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk, police said. Herzberg later died at a hospital.

Court records obtained by the Arizona Republic show Vasquez has a criminal record in Arizona under a different legal name, and was released from prison in 2005.

The 44-year-old served three years and 10 months in a state prison for convictions on attempted armed robbery and unsworn falsification. – READ MORE

