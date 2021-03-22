Operation Warp Speed doctor says 90% of Biden’s vaccine plan was the same as Trump’s

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a chief scientific adviser on former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed panel, said that 90% of President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout plan is the same as the previous administration’s approach to vaccinating U.S. citizens against coronavirus.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brenna brought up allegations made by Biden, who said the Trump administration didn’t secure enough vaccine doses when he took office.

“Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor — as my mother would say, ‘God love him’ — failed to order enough vaccines, failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots, failed to set up vaccine centers,” Biden said on Feb. 21. “That changed the moment we took office.”

Slaoui responded to Biden’s assertions, “I think that’s a very negative description of the reality. I do think that we had plans, and in fact, 90% of what’s happening now is the plan that we had.”

“Of course the first thing was to accelerate the development of the vaccine,” Slaoui said. “We contracted specifically 100 million doses of vaccine, but also built into the contract options to acquire more vaccines once we knew they are effective. And the plan was to order more vaccines when- when we knew they are more effective. So I think what’s happening is right. But I think what’s happening is, frankly, what was the plan. Substantially what was the plan.”- READ MORE

