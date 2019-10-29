Operation to kill al-Baghdadi named for Kayla Mueller — an ISIS hostage who refused to turn from Christ before her death

The operation during which Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed was named after Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker who was taken as a hostage in Syria and killed in 2015.

Mueller, who was serving with the organization Doctors Without Borders, suffered brutal torture and rape at the hands of al-Baghdadi during her 18 months of captivity — but through it all, she never turned away from her Christian faith, according to ABC News.

American hostage Kayla Mueller was tortured, verbally abused, forced into slave labor for ISIS commanders in Syria and raped by the group’s top leader, but her fellow hostages say she never surrendered hope, she selflessly put the welfare of fellow captives above her own and she even stood up to executioner “Jihadi John” to defend her Christian faith.

Mueller's faith was put to the ultimate test in the most dangerous and painful conditions possible. But according to those who were held captive with her, she boldly defended it to the British ISIS torturers they referred to as "The Beatles"