EXTORTION: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford demands ‘full investigation’ by FBI before testifying

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor claiming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago, late Tuesday demanded a “full investigation” by the FBI before she will attend any congressional hearing or “interrogation” into her accusations.

Republicans repeatedly have invited Ford and Kavanaugh to testify on Monday after delaying a planned Judiciary Committee vote on his confirmation that had been scheduled for Thursday. Kavanaugh accepted the committee’s invitation, but Ford stayed mum until Tuesday night.

The development throws the entire hearing into doubt: Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Ia., had threatened to nix the proceeding if Ford refused to participate. It was also sure to add fuel to Republican claims that the allegations — which were known to ranking Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein in July, but only revealed to federal authorities last Thursday — are part of a concerted effort to stall Kavanaugh’s nomination at the last minute.

“While Dr. Ford’s life was being turned upside down, you and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident,” Ford’s attorneys wrote to Grassley. READ MORE:

