OOPS: Impeachment Inquiry Will Force Some 2020 Democratic Contenders Off Campaign Trail

If the Democrats’ bid to impeach the president succeeds in the House, it may mean disaster for a few key candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to Buzzfeed News, which finally worked out the timing on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.

Several of the top ten Democratic presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Kamala Harris (D-CA) serve in the Senate and would be required to stay in Washington, D.C., for the duration of any impeachment trial. Three other also-ran candidates — Cory Booker (D-NJ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) would also be forced to leave the campaign trail.

Buzzfeed reports that a House impeachment vote is growing more likely, especially as the White House has refused to cooperate with the investigation, leaving the House with few witnesses to depose. An official vote, some experts predict, could come as early as November or December, before the House adjourns for the holidays.

The timing of that vote is great for some of the Democrats running the 2020 presidential nomination; they can use the impeachment vote to drum up support on the campaign trail and fire up the Democratic base. But after the House votes to impeach — and chances are, they will — the Senate must do its job, holding a trial to decide whether the president should be removed from office, and all senators are required to take part. – READ MORE