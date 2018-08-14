Oops: Giuliani Confirms Trump Never Told Comey To ‘Go Easy’ on Flynn (VIDEO)

According to The Washington Times, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani discussed the supposed obstruction in the Flynn case and other matters — such as perjury traps — during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, and asserted that the supposed conversation between Trump and Comey about Flynn had never even occurred.

“The president says he never told Comey that he should go easy on Flynn. Comey says the president did, he put it in his memo,” stated Giuliani, who added that Comey had contradicted himself previously on this topic. “So if he goes in and testifies to that under oath, instead of this just being a dispute, (the special counsel investigation) can say it is perjury if they elect to believe Comey instead of Trump, and they should know by now who they believe.”

Giuliani made it clear that the special counsel investigation had already made it known that they sided with Comey over Trump and he had no doubt that any questions about the Flynn dispute would be for the purpose of setting a perjury trap.

Tapper pressed for any specifics about Trump's conversation with Comey about Flynn, to which Giuliani replied, "There was no conversation about Michael Flynn."