Oops: Colin Kaepernick Didn’t Get An NFL Offer But The Wide Receiver He Worked Out With Might

Former 49ers second string quarterback Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t received any offers from any NFL teams after his ill-fated public “workout” two weeks ago, but one of the wide receivers who was brought in to catch for Kaepernick during the event has been asked to try out for the Cleveland Browns.

Jordan Veasy, who appeared on the field with Kaepernick for the workout Kaepernick’s team hosted after dropping out of the official NFL-organized team event, was among several players working out with the Browns on Monday, and word has it, the Browns may have seen how good he was when they showed up to assess Kaepernick, according to Heavy.com.

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick’s receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 26, 2019

“Veasy played his college football at California, racking up 63 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns with the Golden Bears,” Total Pro Sports added. “However, he has yet to find a long-term home in the NFL, having been on practice squads of the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and most recently the Bills. He was released in October from Buffalo.” – READ MORE