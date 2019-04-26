OOPS: Biden’s Latest Hire Doesn’t Want White People Leading The Democratic Party

Former CNN contributor Symone Sanders does not want white people leading the Democrat Party. Or, at least she used to feel that way. Daily Wire TVPlay Video

Sanders was just tapped to serve as a senior advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden, who announced his long-expected 2020 presidential run on Thursday. Of course, if Biden has any success, he, a white male, would be the nominee of the Democratic Party.

But after President Donald Trump took office in 2016, Sanders said during a CNN segment that “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic Party right now,” noted The Washington Examiner.

Sanders added, “The Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our leadership and throughout the staff at the highest levels from the vice chairs to the secretaries all the way down to the people working in the offices at the DNC.” – READ MORE