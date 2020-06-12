Only In Texas: Man Arrested For Dispersing Protesters With A Chainsaw (VIDEO)

A viral – and very bizarre – video emerged Friday showing mayhem unfolding in the usually quiet small southern Texas town of McAllen.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters were seen outside local businesses in the downtown area when a man wielding a chainsaw approaches the group ordering them to “Move! Go home!”

“Don’t let those f**king trash Antifa b***h people lie to you,” the man yelled while revving the chainsaw and tearing up protest signs. He’s heard shouting racial obscenities while charging protesters. Needless to say the sidewalk was promptly cleared as about a dozen people fled, while others yelled “Call 911!” – READ MORE

