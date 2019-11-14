Online ‘Sex-Ed School’ videos for children feature drag queens, transgender people, and explicit sex advice

A series of shocking sex and gender education videos have been posted online showing a classroom full of pre-teens receiving instruction on explicit sexual content.

The videos — posted on YouTube by Canada-based sex education group “Sex-Ed School” and featured on the Shaftesbury Kids’ YouTube channel — cover topics such as transgenderism, gender expression, sexual orientation, and masturbation, among others.

The videos feature Nadine Thornhill, who is described on the group’s website as “one of Canada’s foremost experts on child and adolescent sexuality,” and Eva Bloom, a “sex research and online sexuality educator.”

In an episode titled, “Gender,” the children are told “gender is how you feel on the inside about whether you’re a boy or a girl, a man or a woman, if you’re non-binary, feel like neither or both.”

“Does anybody know what non-binary means?” the instructors ask, before answering, “It’s an umbrella term, so people can also be fluid, feel more like a female, more like a male, based on a different day or time — it’s really individual.” – READ MORE