Online backlash is fierce for Gary Oldman’s Oscars win

Gary Oldman won Best Actor at the Academy Awards. But for some entertainment fans, the 59-year-old actor’s win marks the “Darkest Hour” of the #metoo era.

Social media users are resurrecting allegations from Oldman’s ex-wife in 2001. The Daily Beast reported that she said Oldman hit her “in the face with the telephone receiver three or four times.” (Oldman has denied these allegations.)

“Strange that Gary Oldman didn’t thank his publicist for keeping all of those domestic violence assault allegations from getting too much coverage this awards season,” writes film blogger Jon Adams.

“Was Gary Oldman a secret agent sent to ruin my evening, and possibly my life?” writes Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz. – READ MORE

