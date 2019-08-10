Onetime Miss Iraq clashes with Rep. Omar after saying lawmaker doesn’t represent her as Muslim

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan provoked the criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday after news surfaced that she distanced herself from the freshman Democrat from Minnesota in an interview.

“Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim — does not represent millions of Muslims in the Middle East,” Idan told “The Sara Carter Show.”

Those comments prompted Omar to stress that she wasn’t the beauty queen’s representative since she didn’t live in her congressional district.

Hey, I might be wrong but I don’t think you are a #MN05 resident and like that makes be not your representative 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9DmMFtljKh — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 8, 2019

Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?

I said as a MUSLIM! I dont stand for your anti-American, anti-Semitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda using this democracy to further YOUR & YOUR FRIENDS Islamic socialism goals of dividing & weakening our country. @SaraCarterDC https://t.co/H4OYrdM9Y6 pic.twitter.com/7CuYDy44DF — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 8, 2019

“Hey, I might be wrong but I don’t think you are a #MN05 resident and like that makes be not your representative,” Omar tweeted alongside a shrug emoji. – READ MORE