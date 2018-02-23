#OneLessGun: NBC Highlights People Destroying Their Guns (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A report by NBC suggests that disgust with gun ownership has reached such feverish levels that once-proud gun owners are now destroying their tools of destruction.

In a report highlighted by Newsbusters, “NBC Nightly News” with Savannah Guthrie featured several former gun owners destroying their weapons and announcing their actions on Twitter. “Some gun owners are posting videos of themselves destroying or getting rid of their firearms, declaring ‘one less gun’ on social media,” Guthrie announced.

The ex-2A adherents have posted their gun destruction under the hashtag #OneLessGun. Here’s how reporter Gabe Gutierrez explained it: “On social media, some gun owners are getting rid of their rifles and posting pictures under the hashtag: #OneLessGun. It all started with a Facebook video viewed more than 17 million times of a self-described responsible gun owner with a faded tattoo of the right to bear arms. So moved by the Florida shooting, that he sliced his AR-15.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *