One-Year-Old Baby Killed By Gunfire At NYC Cookout Same Day AOC Rationalizes Crime Uptick

A one-year-old baby was shot in the stomach during a cookout at a Brooklyn area park on Sunday and tragically succumbed to the injuries, authorities confirmed Monday. The tragedy comes amid a widespread increase in violence in multiple U.S. cities in recent weeks.

The child was shot around 11:35 p.m. in front of Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the New York Post reported Monday, citing police sources.

Three men, ages 27, 35, and 36, were also hit by gunfire during the apparent shootout. They’re all expected to survive.

“As many as three suspects drove up in a dark-colored SUV and parked in front of the victims,” the Post reported. “They then hopped out of the vehicle and opened fire, sources said.”

After being rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, the infant was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m.

The same night as the cookout shooting, the Post noted, two boys, ages 12 and 15, were injured from separate shootings in Harlem and Brooklyn.

The gut-wrenching shooting of the innocent child happened on the same day Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rationalized the massive surge of crime in New York City as a byproduct of pandemic-related poverty. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --