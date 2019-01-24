 

One World Trade Center Lit Up in Pink to Celebrate NY Abortion Law

One World Trade Center In New York City, Ny — The Centerpiece Of The World Trade Center Complex — Was Illuminated With Pink Lighting To Celebrate The Empire State’s Passage Of Legislation Designating Abortion A “fundamental Right.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) directed authorities to use pink lighting to laud New York’s new abortion law.

Entitled the Reproductive Health Act, New York’s latest abortion law allows termination of a pregnancy until the expected day of birth with certain limitations:

[An] abortion May be performed by a licensed, certified, or authorized practitioner within 24 weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health.READ MORE

