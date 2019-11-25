One Week After NFL Workout, No Team Has Reached Out To Colin Kaepernick

In the week since Colin Kaepernick worked out for seven NFL teams at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, no teams have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him, league sources told ESPN.

Kaepernick, 32, remains unemployed, and NFL teams remain uninterested in his services — the same story that has followed the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for almost three years.

Kaepernick’s representatives sent video of their client’s workout to the 25 NFL teams that did not attend last Saturday, but that has not led to any interest, either.

The fact that the NFL tried to spark interest in Kaepernick last week, and could not, and that his reps made sure that video of the workout was delivered to every team, are just the latest signs that the chances are bleak that a team will step forward and sign him.

Some sources speculated that there had been teams interested in making a move with Kaepernick, and could in the weeks after his workout. But nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time.

After completing his 40-minute workout on Nov. 16, Kaepernick said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to “stop running” from him. – READ MORE