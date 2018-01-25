‘One-Star Schumer’: Angry Dems Leave Negative Google Reviews For Senate Leader

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will, apparently, be made to suffer for his weekend-long wait to collapse in front of Congressional Republicans. Not only has he earned the moniker, “#SchumerSellout,” but left-leaning activists are now camping out on his lawn and, perhaps worst of all, they’re leaving reviews for him on Google Places.

They’re all one-star.

“The idiot just plays games with the Americans, just got my furlough because of this idiot and his left wing extremist minions shutting down the government Get out of office. Get out of America you scum Schumer,” one particularly steamed reviewer wrote about his (possibly) local senator. – READ MORE

Dozens of illegal aliens surrounded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home in New York on Tuesday demanding that Congress pass legislation immediately to give millions of people in the United States illegally amnesty and a pathway to citizenship.

“We want a Clean Dream Act,” the crowd chanted.

“When do we want it?” they chanted.

“Now!” they chanted.

The so-called Dreamers — some of whom are recipients of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA – and potentially as many as 3.6 million illegals in all were reacting to the Senate vote on Monday to pass a Continuing Resolution funding the government until Feb. 8 that did not include any immigration amendments.

The crowd chanted in Spanish and English to Schumer; “If he won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep.” – READ MORE

If there’s one clear loser from the weekend’s federal government shutdown, it’s Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

As they reeled from the stunning cave, where Schumer negotiated an end to a three-day standoff by accepting a deal President Donald Trump and Republicans offered only a few hours into the shutdown, activists and fellow Democrats tore into the New York senator — even going so far as to get “#SchumerSellout” trending nationwide on Twitter.

Both democrats CAVED and Schumer Sellout are trending on Twitter. Today is a great day. #SchumerSellout pic.twitter.com/woYjCBliQP — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 22, 2018

Aides and more junior leftist legislators complained out loud to media, calling Schumer a poor negotiator, and excoriating the Democratic leader for going into the shutdown in such a weak negotiating position that Trump was able to run circles around Democrats just by hanging out in the Oval Office, (reportedly) eating potato chips and watching Fox News.

“We went in with a very weak set of cards, with [25] people up for reelection,” one such lawmaker told The Hill. Another said that he was having a tough time handling journalists from his local paper. “Why did Democrats shut down the government?” he said they kept asking. – READ MORE