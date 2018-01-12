How One Republican Congressman Is Fighting Human Trafficking

Thursday marks Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a moment where we raise awareness for the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world. One Republican representative from Illinois is using the day to reveal the strides he is taking to combat the sinister crime.

Adam Kinzinger, a U.S. representative for Illinois’ 16th congressional district, published a blog on Tuesday detailing his plans to combat human trafficking, a rampant problem in the state.

“The real life horrors of forced human labor can be hard to wrap our heads around, and it’s something many people might wish to ignore or avoid because it is so heinous,” Kinzinger wrote. “But human trafficking is happening and it contributes to other crimes in our community, making it a public safety concern as well.”

In his piece, Kinzinger references the Reducing the Demand for Human Trafficking Act, legislation he introduced along with Illinois Rep. Kelly Robin designed to specifically attack the “demand” side of human trafficking by allowing local and state law enforcement to track down and arrest buyers. – READ MORE

President Trump has declared January to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month,” the White House said on Friday

“Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation,” the White House said in a statement. “It has no place in our world.”

Sex and labor trafficking enslaves as many as 25 million people, the White House said.

“Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories, on farms and fishing vessels, in private homes, and in countless industries,” the White House said in a statement. – READ MORE