One Politician Lost BIG On The Government Shutdown And It Wasn’t Donald Trump

A new poll from NBC and the Wall Street Journal shows that one politician lost big during the shutdown, but shockingly, that politician wasn’t President Donald Trump — it was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In a strange twist of fate that must befuddle those who cheered Pelosi’s hard line on the subject of the shutdown, refusing to budge even an inch on the border wall in order to force the president to re-open the government without concessions on the part of Democrats, Pelosi’s favorables tanked during her standoff.

More NBC/WSJ poll: Pelosi’s negatives shot up during government shutdown more than any pol // now the most unpopular politician tested in the survey. pic.twitter.com/pSMBFydwx7 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2019