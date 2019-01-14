One person dead, 12 more hospitalized after suspected Fentanyl leads to ‘mass overdose,’ police say

A “mass overdose” in a California home Saturday morning left one person dead and another 12 hospitalized after police say the victims may have ingested fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

Chico Police Chief Michael O’Brien said at a press conference that police received a 911 call from someone inside the residence of a home in the 1100 block of Santana Court about 9 a.m.

“Upon arrival, Chico police officers found multiple individuals in what appeared to be life-threatening overdose conditions.”

O’Brien said that officers performed CPR and administered six doses of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose and comes in half-doses. Chico police have been equipped with naloxone since 2018.

One male adult died, and 12 other people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. O’ Brien said the ages of the victims range from 19 to at least 30. – READ MORE