One of Trump’s ‘biggest services to America’ was exposing liberal media: Jeffrey Lord

One of President Trump’s top accomplishments came not on the domestic-policy or foreign-policy front, but in simply exposing left-wing media figures for their biases, columnist and political analyst Jeffrey Lord said Wednesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Lord, a contributing editor at “The American Spectator” and former CNN commentator, told host Lisa Boothe, as she was chronicling the most egregious or cringeworthy media moments of 2020, that there is a “serious rot” that “underlies the national liberal media.”

Boothe played clips of Don Lemon and other pundits becoming emotional on Election Night after Joe Biden was projected the winner.

“All of their standards are gone — gone with the wind,” Lord said.

“This in a way may be one of President Trump’s biggest services to America,” he continued, adding that the media had previously swooned over President John F. Kennedy and had “felt they were soldiers on the way to the new frontier with JFK.”

“The only difference now is out there, everybody sees it: the president has helped ‘out’ them. There is a real rot there and I think they’ve got to do some serious soul-searching about this, not that that will happen,” he said. – READ MORE

