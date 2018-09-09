Politics TV
‘One of the Most Divisive Presidents’: Bongino Rips Obama for Blasting Trump in Speech (VIDEO)
Dan Bongino said Saturday on Fox & Friends that former President Barack Obama’s speech, which blasted President Trump and the GOP, was “disgraceful.”
Obama received the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government at the University of Illinois on Friday, and the speech marked his return to the campaign trail in an effort to rally Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The former president warned there are “dire” consequences to staying on the sidelines, adding that “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry.”
“It did not start with Donald Trump,” Obama said. “He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”
Bongino blasted the former president, saying he used identity politics create division within the Democratic Party.
.@dbongino: “Barack Obama was one of the most divisive presidents in American history.” pic.twitter.com/GBBuUJdJaW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 8, 2018
“Barack Obama was one of the most divisive presidents in American history,” he said.- READ MORE
Former President Barack Obama suggested on Friday that outrage over the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi — which resulted in the deaths of four Americans — was a result of “wild conspiracy theories.”
Shortly after Obama made his remarks, Kris Paronto, a former Army Ranger who was a private security contractor working for the CIA at the CIA annex in Benghazi, slammed Obama.
Paronto, who is credited with saving approximately 20 people during the attack, wrote on Twitter:
Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum
— Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018
Former President Barack Obama slammed tens of millions of Americans during his speech on Friday, claiming that they were paranoid, divisive, and resentful.
“Neither party has been exclusively responsible for us going backwards instead of forwards,” Obama said. “But I have to say this because sometimes we hear a plague on both your houses.”- READ MORE