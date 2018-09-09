‘One of the Most Divisive Presidents’: Bongino Rips Obama for Blasting Trump in Speech (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino said Saturday on Fox & Friends that former President Barack Obama’s speech, which blasted President Trump and the GOP, was “disgraceful.”

Obama received the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government at the University of Illinois on Friday, and the speech marked his return to the campaign trail in an effort to rally Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The former president warned there are “dire” consequences to staying on the sidelines, adding that “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry.”

“It did not start with Donald Trump,” Obama said. “He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”