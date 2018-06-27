One of Samantha Bee’s Writers Just Said ‘Civility’ Is a ‘Tool of White Supremacy’

Amid growing calls for civility in politics, a television host’s writer implied that civility was a racist ploy to maintain white dominance.

Ashley Nicole Black, who writes for comedian Samantha Bee’s show, “Full Frontal,” said Monday that “civility” was a “tool of white supremacy”:

Oh hello. I didn’t see you there! Civility is a tool of white supremacy. Ok, cool. Byeeeeee! — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 25, 2018

“I don’t disrespect people just because of their OPINIONS. I save that for SKIN TONE and SEXUAL ORIENTATION because CIVILITY.” – an ice cold take. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 25, 2018

It’s unclear who she was responding to or how she reached that conclusion, but a previous tweet that apparently mocked conservatives offered a clue into her thinking – READ MORE

