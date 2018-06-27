True Pundit

Politics

One of Samantha Bee’s Writers Just Said ‘Civility’ Is a ‘Tool of White Supremacy’

Posted on by
Share:

Amid growing calls for civility in politics, a television host’s writer implied that civility was a racist ploy to maintain white dominance.

Ashley Nicole Black, who writes for comedian Samantha Bee’s show, “Full Frontal,” said Monday that “civility” was a “tool of white supremacy”:

It’s unclear who she was responding to or how she reached that conclusion, but a previous tweet that apparently mocked conservatives offered a clue into her thinking – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

One of Samantha Bee's Writers Just Said 'Civility' Is a 'Tool of White Supremacy'
One of Samantha Bee's Writers Just Said 'Civility' Is a 'Tool of White Supremacy'

"Someone is trying really hard to get noticed," someone tweeted in response.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: