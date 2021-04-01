One Of Biden’s Dogs Poops On Floor Outside WH Diplomatic Room: Pool

One of President Joe Biden’s dogs allegedly pooped on the floor of the White House on Wednesday, according to a pool report.

The incident took place outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room, the report said. “There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it,” quoted CBS White House reporter Kathryn Watson.

The two dogs, Champ and Major, were on the South Lawn as first lady Jill Biden’s motorcade waited to depart, the report continued. “Major was on a leash. Champ was not but was moving slowly and stiffly.”

The mess comes just a day after news emerged that three-year-old Major, the younger of Biden’s two German Shepherds, nipped a National Park Service employee during his walk Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. The employee, who was working at the time, required medical attention from the White House medical unit.- READ MORE

