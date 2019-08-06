One Million Moms Launches Whole Foods Boycott over Drag Queen Story Hour Event

Christian advocacy group One Million Moms has launched a boycott of Whole Foods Market over the chain’s recent sponsorship of a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event in Atlanta.

In its campaign, introduced last week, One Million Moms – a division of American Family Association – said Amazon-owned Whole Foods was “a retailer that once promoted organics and clean food,” but now is “exploiting America’s children to be ‘groomed’ by drag queens.”

Whole Foods was a primary sponsor of the Drag Queen Story Hour in Atlanta, an event that had been endorsed by the city’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and NFL’s Atlanta Falcons also sponsored the event held in June at city hall.

In April, Bottoms tweeted an invitation to drag queen "Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker and all of our LGBT friends" to go to Atlanta for a Drag Queen Story Hour event. The invitation was extended after an Alpharetta library branch pulled its drag queen event.