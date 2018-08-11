ONE IN THREE DEMOCRATS WANT THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION ENDED

A new poll purports to show that about a third of Democrats want to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation ended.

The poll, from Zogby Analytics, shows that 52 percent of all respondents want the investigation ended, including 32 percent of Democrats.

Of all respondents, 30 percent said that Mueller’s investigation should not be ended, and 18 percent were not sure.

The poll was conducted through an “online survey of 1016 likely voters in the US.”- READ MORE

FOX News reported: Judge T.S. Ellis III mysteriously delayed testimony Friday in the case of ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pushing off the day’s proceedings for hours after prosecutors once again complained about his criticism of them.

It’s not clear if the delay is connected to the complaint filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

But the postponement is significant, as prosecutors had been hoping to finish calling witnesses Friday — and Ellis has a reputation as a strickler for keeping trials moving.

In the Mueller team motion filed Friday morning, they accused the judge of unfairly criticizing them in court, saying it’s possible his recent comments could “confuse and mislead the jury.”

Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann and other attorneys on the team specifically noted how Ellis made negative comments this week about their focus on a bank loan Manafort applied for but did not receive.

“You might want to spend time on a loan that was granted,” Ellis said in court Thursday.

The prosecutors, in Friday’s motion, asked Ellis to retract his comment, saying it “misrepresents the law regarding bank fraud conspiracy” and “improperly conveys the Court’s opinion of the facts, and is likely to confuse and mislead the jury.”

Ellis has not yet addressed motion in court. – READ MORE

One of the most highly talked about cases of the year is taking place inside Judge T.S. Ellis’ courtroom – and he’s making sure Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team knows it.

Here’s a look at some of the more colorful comments Ellis has directed toward Mueller’s team and key witnesses.

“I understand how frustrated you are. In fact, there’s tears in your eyes right now,” Ellis said Monday, according to a Bloomberg-obtained transcript.

When the prosecutor, Greg Andres, denied Ellis’ claim, the judge said, “Well, they’re watery.”

Before the exchange, Ellis had rebuked Andres for not looking at him while he was talking.

“Look at me! Don’t look down,” Ellis said.

When Andres said he was looking at a document, Ellis said “that’s B.S.”

And on Wednesday, Ellis chastised Andres again for how he speaks to him. At one point, Andres responded with a simple “yea.”

“Be careful about that, this is not an informal proceeding,” Ellis warned. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1