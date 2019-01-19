On Trump-Cohen ‘Bombshell,’ Reporter Admits He Didn’t ‘Personally’ See Any Evidence

One of the two reporters who wrote a bombshell story claiming President Donald Trump directed former personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to under oath to Congress about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow admitted on Friday to CNN that he didn’t actually see the evidence “personally.”

BuzzFeed’s Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold wrote a report published late Thursday, “President Trump Directed His Attorney Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project.”

Cohen found himself in special counsel Robert Mueller’s crosshairs. He’s already been sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress regarding Trump’s business dealings in Russia prior to his presidency.

But now BuzzFeed claims Cohen lied to Congress about the failed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow, citing two anonymous “federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.”

The sources apparently told the reporters that Trump directed Cohen to lie “by claiming that negotiations ended months earlier than they actually did.” If true, the report would cause serious problems for the president and show he obstructed justice by suborning perjury.

But Cormier admitted on Friday to CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” that he himself never saw the evidence used in his report.- READ MORE