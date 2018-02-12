OMB Chief: Trump Budget Will Show How to ‘Run Gov’t Without Spending All Money’

Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget request will show lawmakers “how you can run the government without spending all” available money. He made his comments during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Congressional leaders agreed on a two-year spending bill last week that boosts federal spending, but a minority of Republicans opposed the measure because they believed it sacrificed fiscal responsibility to obtain increases in defense funding.

But Mulvaney said Trump’s proposal, expected to be released Monday, will supersede the budget deal and encourage lawmakers to rein in spending, “move us back toward balance” and “get us away from trillion-dollar deficits.”

“What we’re doing is saying, ‘Look, you don’t have to spend all of [this] money. These are spending caps. They’re not spending floors. So, you don’t have to spend all that,’” Mulvaney said. “But the truth of the matter is that when we roll out the budget on Monday … you’re going to get a chance to see how we can avoid that future.”

“The budget does bend the trajectory down, it does move us back toward balance. It does get us away from trillion dollar deficits,” Mulvaney said. “Just because this deal was signed does not mean the future is written in stone. We do have a chance still to change this trajectory and that’s what the budget will show tomorrow.” – READ MORE

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is reveling in the success of his administration’s economic agenda.

Speaking Tuesday morning on the Fox Business Network, Mulvaney touted the rapid pace of job growth in the United States — levels of which Democratic critics previously claimed were not attainable.

“Yes, in fact, it will give me a chance to do one of those rare things that politicians love to do which is tell everybody I told you so,” he said when asked by host Maria Bartiromo if the administration will discuss the current state of the economy.

Boosted by GOP tax cuts, the U.S. economy is expected to grow at a pace of 2.7 percent this year. The positive news comes after the economy grew at a robust 3 percent rate for a length of time last year, according to the Washington Post, surpassing the expectations of many on the Left. – READ MORE