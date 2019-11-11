Omar’s Latest Twitter Message Revives Charges of Anti-Semitism

A Twitter message posted on Saturday by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) (shown above right) has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of the far-left “squad.”

The remark, posted ahead of Omar’s scheduled appearance at a CAIR (Council of American Islamic Relations) event in Washington, also drew a response from tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who accused Omar of “assigning labels.”

Omar’s defenders, however, claimed that charges of anti-Semitism against her were overblown — and that Omar’s critics were “obsessed with every word Ilhan says or tweets.”

I suppose you think it’s all about the Benjamins? We get your insinuation. True to form. https://t.co/dynXq6HqXN — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) November 9, 2019

Omar very carefully making an anti-Semitic tweet with just enough vagueness to claim that ackshually she meant it was about the benjamins and not about religion. But everyone knows what she meant, which is why she continues to do it. https://t.co/tBuU3eNxX5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 9, 2019

Early Saturday afternoon, Omar reacted to a news report that said businessman Leon Cooperman had decided to back billionaire Michael Bloomberg for president.

Both men are billionaires and Jewish. – READ MORE