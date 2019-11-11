Omar’s Latest Twitter Message Revives Charges of Anti-Semitism

A Twitter message posted on Saturday by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) (shown above right) has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of the far-left “squad.”

The remark, posted ahead of Omar’s scheduled appearance at a CAIR (Council of American Islamic Relations) event in Washington, also drew a response from tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who accused Omar of “assigning labels.”

Omar’s defenders, however, claimed that charges of anti-Semitism against her were overblown — and that Omar’s critics were “obsessed with every word Ilhan says or tweets.”

Early Saturday afternoon, Omar reacted to a news report that said businessman Leon Cooperman had decided to back billionaire Michael Bloomberg for president.

Both men are billionaires and Jewish. – READ MORE

