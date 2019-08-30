Omar’s Congressional Challenger Highlights The Need To End ‘Terrorist Recruitment’ In Her District

Iraq War veteran and declared Minnesota congressional candidate Chris Kelley criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday for failing to address the growing terrorism recruitment problem within her own district.

“The first challenge in our area is terrorist recruitment,” Kelley said during an interview with the Jewish Press. “We know for a fact that ISIS has been targeting the young Somali population in our district.”

Minneapolis’ Somali community is often considered to be the terrorist recruitment capital of the United States. Accordingly, Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District that Omar represents is the jurisdiction with the highest rate of terrorism recruitment in the country over the past 12 years, according to FBI statistics.

Forty-five Somalis residing in America left the country to join either ISIS or the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency group al-Shabaab, reported Fox News in February. That number far outpaces other areas where many Muslim refugees have been resettled within the U.S. – READ MORE