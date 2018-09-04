Omarosa Taped ‘Nearly Every Conversation’ She Had in White House, Says Source

Omarosa Manigault Newman may have recorded “nearly every conversation” that she was part of during her time as an aide at the White House, especially those with “all of the Trumps” in the room.

Manigault Newman used her personal cellphone to record the conversations, including those in the supposedly secure Situation Room in the White House, reported Axios, who cited a source “who watched her make many of the tapes.”

The source says that the former aide would keep both her government-issued phone and her personal phone close at hand, and use the work phone for conducting business — while recording conversations with her own.

“She would often press ‘record’ on her personal phone — which she carried in her pocket or in a small purse,” according to Axios.

Manigault Newman says she secretly recorded everything “so she could go back and refer to [the tapes] later, the source said,” according to Axios. But she also wanted to “cover her own butt,” noted the source.- READ MORE

Omarosa Manigault Newman could probably use a few tweets from President Trump right about now.

The former reality star-turned-White House senior adviser has reportedly seen a dramatic dip in book sales since her Aug. 14 release of “Unhinged,” which recounts her brief time as a staffer.

According to the Washington Post, hardcover sales dropped by more than 40 percent after the first week — when she managed to sell 34,000 copies following a Trump Twitter tirade.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the president tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”– READ MORE