Omarosa secretly recorded Trump: report

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, a former aide to President Trump, secretly recorded conversations with the president while she was serving in the White House, multiple sources told the Daily Beast.

Manigault-Newman, who prior to working for the administration appeared as a contestant on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” is coming out with a tell-all book about her experience in the White House. The book, titled “Unhinged,” is set to be released on Aug. 14.

She wouldn’t be the only person to have recorded her interactions with the president: Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and sometime-fixer, is known to have recorded Trump as well. One such recording was recently released and revealed Trump discussing possible payment to a former Playboy model with whom he was accused of having an affair. – READ MORE

Omarosa Manigault-Newman minces no words in a forthcoming tell-all about her White House days, reportedly going so far as to question President Trump’s mental state.

The reality TV star’s book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” is set to hit the shelves later this month. In an excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com, she cites her former boss’ interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt last year as a moment when she presumed “something wasn’t right.”

“While watching the interview I realized something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain,” Omarosa reportedly writes. “His mental decline could not be denied. … Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

Omarosa, who resigned in December 2017 as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, first met Trump in 2004 as a contestant on the first season of NBC’s “The Apprentice.” At the White House, Omarosa reportedly had a tense relationship with Chief of Staff John Kelly, who cracked down on her Oval Office access among other things. – READ MORE

