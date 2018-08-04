Omarosa lashes out at Trump, alleges ‘mental decline’ in new book

Omarosa Manigault-Newman minces no words in a forthcoming tell-all about her White House days, reportedly going so far as to question President Trump’s mental state.

The reality TV star’s book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” is set to hit the shelves later this month. In an excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com, she cites her former boss’ interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt last year as a moment when she presumed “something wasn’t right.”

“While watching the interview I realized something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain,” Omarosa reportedly writes. “His mental decline could not be denied. … Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

Omarosa, who resigned in December 2017 as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, first met Trump in 2004 as a contestant on the first season of NBC’s “The Apprentice.” At the White House, Omarosa reportedly had a tense relationship with Chief of Staff John Kelly, who cracked down on her Oval Office access among other things. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1