OMAROSA CLAIMS MELANIA DIVORCING AND ‘PUNISHING’ TRUMP. OFFICE OF THE FIRST LADY JUST RESPONDED

Former White House aide Omarosa has caused an uproar with a new tell-all book about her experiences in the White House titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

According to excerpts from Newsweek Omarosa writes “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him,” and claims that Melania’s fashion choices of a “pussy bow” at the presidential debate and a jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” when visiting a child detention center were choices the First Lady made to hurt and “punish” her husband.

When asked for comment on the allegations, Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham bluntly told the Daily Caller that Melania did not interact with Omarosa and that the former staffer is “lashing out” in a “self-serving way.”

Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa. It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the President. – READ MORE