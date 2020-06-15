Omar Voices Support for Push to Dismantle Minneapolis Police Department (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) says the Minneapolis Police Department is “rotten to the root” and should be replaced.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root, what you can do is rebuild,” Omar said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

She continued, “And so this is our opportunity as a city to come together and have the conversation of what public safety looks like. Who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community.”

The Minneapolis city council voted unanimously on Friday to disband the police department and begin the process of establishing a new public safety model.

The move to disband the department comes after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. – READ MORE

