Omar Tries to Place Blame for New Zealand Shooting on Trump Admin Due to Support for International Gun Sales (VIDEO)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) attempted to place the blame for the horrific mosque shootings in New Zealand on the Trump administration because of their support for American gun companies’ ability to sell guns internationally.

During public testimony before Congress, Omar questioned senior fellow at the Arms Control Association, Jeff Abramson, about a U.S. State Department policy change that streamlines the process for American gun manufacturers to sell weapons to other countries.

The Trump Admin made it easier for gun manufacturers to sell semi-automatic weapons overseas



2 of the guns used in the Christchurch massacre were semi-automatics. 11 days after the shooting, the gun lobby tried to defend the policy before Congress. https://t.co/qhLU2Br03e pic.twitter.com/F6FdswVn1J — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 26, 2019

Omar pointed to the recent shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 50 people dead and asked if the new Trump administration policy would allow an event like that to occur in the future.