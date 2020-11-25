Omar suggests Biden should ‘reverse’ Trump’s Middle East agreements, says they ‘weren’t peace deals’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., laid out a scathing attack on President Trump’s foreign policy Friday, arguing his Middle East agreements weren’t actually “peace deals” but arms deals that should be reversed by the next administration.

“ recently inked so-called ‘peace deals’ between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Israel,” Omar tweeted, referring to deals that preceded Trump earning two Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

“The only problem?” she added. “They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran.”

He recently inked so-called “peace deals” between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Israel. The only problem? They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 20, 2020

Her tweets came after The Nation published an op-ed in which she attacked Trump for working with the UAE, noting the nation has been accused of war crimes in Yemen and “has also been credibly accused of committing war crimes in Libya.” She went on to slam Bahrain as a “brutal dictatorship.”

Many of her criticisms echoed conservative arguments for exiting the Iran nuclear deal, which she lambasted Trump for doing in Friday’s op-ed.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --