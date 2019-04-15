Omar Says She’s ‘Experienced an Increase in Threats on My Life’

“Some people did something” on 9/11, said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a speaking engagement in late March before the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

And ever since, she’s not only gotten pushback for dismissing the terror attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people, she’s attracted comments from all across the political spectrum.

Now, on said Sunday night, Omar lamented that she’s received a flurry of death threats ever since President Donald Trump tweeted a video that combined her comments from that speaking engagement with a clip that showed Ground Zero in Manhattan.

“I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the president’s video,” Omar tweeted in a statement.

"I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the speaker of the House for their attention to these threats."