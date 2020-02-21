Omar Responds To Claim That She Married Her Brother By Promoting Conspiracy Theory

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to new allegations on Thursday that she had told friends that she married her brother in an apparent attempt to defraud the U.S. education system by claiming that she was the victim of a conspiracy theory and by attacking Meghan McCain.

Omar tweeted out two screenshots of tweets from McCain, one that called out socialist Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters for some of their online behavior and the other that highlighted The Daily Mail’s explosive story from today on the new allegations made against Omar.

“The same people who chastise the progressive movement regularly traffic in anti-Muslim smears and hate speech against me and those I represent,” Omar claimed. “It’s almost as if they don’t genuinely care about online harassment.”

Paying people to generate fake new stories in order to delegitimize me and those I represent isn’t a good look. Desperation is a sad mobilizing tool. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020

Omar then promoted a conspiracy theory, claiming, “Paying people to generate fake new stories in order to delegitimize me and those I represent isn’t a good look. Desperation is a sad mobilizing tool.”

No evidence has emerged that anyone has been paid to make up fake stories about her allegedly marrying her brother. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --