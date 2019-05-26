Omar: ‘Religious Fundamentalists’ Practice ‘Hypocrisy,’ Only Pro-Life to ‘Control’ Women (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) castigated what she saw as the “hypocrisy” of pro-life “religious fundamentalists” for attempting to “control” women, while “not living” up to their own values.

Omar, who has courted controversy with her anti-Israel views since joining Congress, took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to attack a slew of new pro-life laws enacted by conservative states across the country.

“Religious fundamentalists are trying to manipulate the state laws in order to impose their beliefs on an entire society all with complete disregard for voices and rights of American women,” Omar said.

Citing Georgia’s new heartbeat statute and a recent Alabama law that bans abortion except for instances of maternal health, Omar claimed such actions were a only meant to assert “control” over women. – READ MORE