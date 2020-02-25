Omar Posts Long List In ‘I Am’ Tweet, Gets Called Out For Leaving Out ‘American’

On Sunday night, controversial far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted a tweet listing off all the things the Democrat “is,” including a being a Somali, Muslim, and black. Her list, however, conspicuously leaves off that she is an American, (who represents other Americans).

“I am, Hijabi, Muslim, Black, Foreign born, Refugee, Somali,” Omar tweeted Thursday night.

She addressed the tweet to conservatives, “anti Muslim bigots,” “tinfoil conspiracy theorists,” “birthers,” “pro-occupation groups” and “every single xenophobe since 2016,” among others.

I am, Hijabi

Muslim

Black

Foreign born

Refugee

Somali Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a 💵 to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 😆 pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020

“Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016,” the Democrat wrote at the bottom of the post, adding a laugh-cry emoji. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --