OMAR: ‘It’s time for us to impeach this president’ (VIDEO)

U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley fired back at President Trump on Monday after he urged them to return to their home countries, fix them, and come back to the U.S.

It was too much for Omar, in particular, to handle and she is demanding Trump’s impeachment for his tweets.

"It is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution." — Rep. @Ilhan on impeachment. pic.twitter.com/9dy6mMCh2m — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) July 15, 2019

“I have not made impeachment central to my election or my tenure,” she continued, “but since the day I gotten elected, I said to people it will not be if he will be impeached, but when.

"So it is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution. It's time for us to impeach this president," Omar said.