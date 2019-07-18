Omar: I ‘Do Not’ Regret Past Anti-Semitic Comments (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn) said in a recent interview that she doesn’t regret her past anti-Semitic remarks, but says she is “grateful for the opportunity” to learn how her words have affected others.

Omar appeared on CBS This Morning alongside three other female progressive Democrats known as the “squad,” where she was asked to address her previous anti-Semitic remarks that have received backlash from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress.

“Often times there are things that you might say might not hold weight for you, but to someone else, the way that we hear and consume information is very different than how the next person might,” Omar said. – READ MORE